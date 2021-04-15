Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Pandharpur bypolls: Supriya Sule addresses campaign rally from outside Pawar’s hospital
Pandharpur bypolls: Supriya Sule addresses campaign rally from outside Pawar’s hospital

Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament (MP) from Baramati and daughter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, on Wednesday addressed a rally for the by-election in Pandharpur constituency through video-conferencing.

“Attended the campaign rally and interacted with the people through video-conferencing. Wanted to attend it physically but it could not be possible owing to the current circumstances,” Sule said in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

The seat fell vacant following the death of sitting NCP MLA Bharat Bhalke in November last year. NCP decided to field Bhagirath, Bhalke’s son, a three-time MLA.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Samadhan Autade who had previously fought as Shiv Sena candidate in 2014 and as an independent in 2019 Assembly polls.

