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Paneer or substitute? Maharashtra govt makes disclosure mandatory for restaurants, eateries

Paneer or substitute? Maharashtra govt makes disclosure mandatory for restaurants, eateries

Published on: May 01, 2026 11:02 am IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Restaurants and eateries across Maharashtra are now required to clearly inform customers whether the "paneer" served in dishes is genuine cottage cheese or a substitute, officials said on Friday.

Paneer or substitute? Maharashtra govt makes disclosure mandatory for restaurants, eateries

The state Food and Drug Administration's March 20 directive, which came into effect on Thursday, was issued to ensure transparency and prevent consumers from being misled by the use of cheaper non-dairy alternatives instead of paneer.

As per the directive, all food businesses, including restaurants, hotels, caterers and fast-food outlets, must explicitly disclose the use of substitutes, commonly known as cheese analogues, on their menus, bills and display boards, an official said.

Manufacturers and suppliers have also been directed to label such products accurately, he said, adding that action will be taken against violators under food safety laws.

Paneer is a product made entirely from milk, while a cheese analogue is prepared using edible oils, starch and emulsifiers. Though such substitutes are not considered unsafe, officials said consumers must be informed about what is being served to them.

The association also said the FDA held a seminar to help industry stakeholders distinguish between paneer and cheese analogue products, explaining the implications of its March 20 order mandating disclosure on menus.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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