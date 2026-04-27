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Panju villagers halt ‘unnecessary’ 3-crore road project, force MMB to scale it down

Villagers uncovered what they alleged was a case of wasteful expenditure after the MMB awarded a ₹3.24 crore contract to strengthen the island’s only two-km road, despite it being largely intact

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 05:34 am IST
By   Megha Sood
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Mumbai: Residents of Panju island between Vasai and Naigaon have forced the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) to cancel a 3.24 crore road-strengthening tender after opposing what they called an unnecessary project on a road already in good condition.

Panju villagers halt ‘unnecessary’ 3-crore road project, force MMB to scale it down

Villagers uncovered what they alleged was a case of wasteful expenditure after the MMB awarded a 3.24 crore contract to strengthen the island’s only two-km road, despite it being largely intact. The protest by villagers and a formal complaint over suspected irregularities led the MMB to scale down the plan. Instead of rebuilding the entire two-km road, the board will now carry out repairs only where needed, bringing the cost to less than half.

Panju, a 300-acre island in Vasai creek with around 600 houses and a population of 3,500, depends on a single road connecting it to the railway tracks. Residents walk nearly 20 minutes along a narrow path beside the railway bridge to reach Naigaon station, while boats connect them to Vasai.

Villagers also highlighted stalled development plans. In 2016, the island was shortlisted for a 90-crore tourism project, including a proposed aquarium, but nothing materialised. A 1,600-crore MMRDA road linking Bhayander and Vasai via Panju was also shelved, with the new coastal road alignment now bypassing the island.

 
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