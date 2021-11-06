Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Panvel City police arrest 18-year-old for pushing to death 19-year-old friend
mumbai news

Panvel City police arrest 18-year-old for pushing to death 19-year-old friend

Panvel City police arrest an 18-year-old for killing his mentally-challenged friend by pushing him from the terrace after snatching his phone and a Bluetooth speaker
An 18-year-old boy is under arrest by Panvel City police for killing his mentally-challenged friend by pushing him from an under-construction building terrace. (HT FILE)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 06:19 PM IST
By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai

Panvel City police have arrested an 18-year-old for killing his mentally-challenged friend by pushing him from the terrace after snatching his phone and a Bluetooth speaker.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, which a resident of a neighbouring building saw and alerted the police. The accused arrested has been identified as Aditya Ajay Shekate and the deceased as Prathamesh Ramesh Rane (19), both residents of Panvel.

The incident occurred at an under-construction building of Sai Developers.

The complainant, Ganesh Mhatre (36), who stays in the nearby building, was speaking over the phone with his friend standing near the window when he saw a man falling from the terrace. He later saw someone coming down from the building by flashing a mobile torch. Mhatre immediately took a video of the man who came out of the building and alerted the police.

“We arrested the accused on the basis of the video the complainant shared with us. The accused confessed to the crime and said that he committed the murder to rob the deceased of his mobile phone and a Bluetooth speaker and was afraid that his friend might tell someone that he had snatched the mobile and the speaker, and hence killed him,” senior police inspector Ajay Landge of Panvel City police station said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP