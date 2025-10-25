Panvel MLA asks to halt housing projects until water crisis is resolved

NAVI MUMBAI: The water crisis in Navi Mumbai’s CIDCO nodes has escalated into a political flashpoint, with Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur demanding that no new housing projects be cleared until adequate water supply is ensured—a demand earlier raised by the Kharghar and Taloja Cooperative Housing Societies Federation as well.

In a strongly worded representation to CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director Vijay Singhal, Thakur said that commencement and occupation certificates (CC/OC) for new projects must be withheld as long as existing residents had to struggle for basic water. The BJP strongman warned that if the situation persisted, he would be compelled to lead a mass agitation along with citizens, even hinting that public anger could spill over into locking CIDCO offices.

Thakur alleged that despite heavy rainfall this year and dams filled to capacity, residents in Kharghar, Kamothe, New Panvel and Taloja continued to face acute shortages. He accused officials of the water supply department of failing to take the issue seriously, leaving citizens to suffer even during the festive season.

“Every year, water supply is disrupted during festivals. This raises doubts whether some officials are deliberately putting citizens in distress,” he said. He further charged that tanker distribution was arbitrary, with supply decided at the discretion of officials rather than on actual need.

Calling the situation “shameful,” Thakur added, “If CIDCO wants to be called the architect of cities, its primary responsibility is to provide adequate and regular water supply. It is extremely shameful that CIDCO, which proudly proclaims this title, is unable to provide water to the citizens under its jurisdiction.”

The MLA’s warning comes against the backdrop of repeated complaints from residents. Earlier this year, the Federation representing 505 housing societies had submitted a list of 125 societies facing 30–50% shortages, pointing out that the combined daily requirement of Kharghar and Taloja was 100 MLD, while supply from the Hetawane dam, NMMC and MIDC totalled only 82 MLD. With an additional 5 MLD earmarked for the Navi Mumbai airport, the shortfall was projected to worsen.

Residents had also expressed fears that the situation would deteriorate further as CIDCO continued to sell land to developers and clear high-rise projects, including nearly 200 towers of 40 to 50 storeys in Kharghar alone. “Where will they get water from? Our supply is sure to reduce further,” said Amit Kumar, secretary of Arihant Krupa society in Sector 27, Kharghar, who added that his society regularly faced 30% shortages and was heavily dependent on tankers. Federation general secretary Commander (Retd) S H Kalawat warned that with a population of nearly 500,000 already in the housing societies and CIDCO itself constructing 25,000 homes under PMAY, the demand was only rising. “As there are no new dams or projects coming up in the next few years, the Federation has insisted that no CC and OC be issued till adequate supply is made available for Kharghar and Taloja nodes,” Kalawat said.

At the heart of the crisis lies a staggering 90 MLD deficit. The daily demand across the Panvel and CIDCO nodes has crossed 320 MLD while the supply remains limited to 230 MLD. Many households receive water for barely a few hours a day, forcing heavy reliance on private tankers that add ₹1,500– ₹3,000 to monthly expenses.

Relief measures are underway but remain incomplete. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran’s Nhava Sheva Phase 3 augmentation, meant to raise supply from 100 MLD to 228 MLD, has faced delays. Pipeline-strengthening works are ongoing to reduce leakages and improve pressure.

When asked for a comment, a CIDCO spokesperson responded with: “CIDCO consistently prioritises citizen welfare and societal development, ensuring every project is designed with essential infrastructure and amenities.”