Ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh moves Bombay HC, seeks CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday moved the Bombay High Court in a criminal PIL seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged corruption charges against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Singh, who was shunted out as Mumbai Police Commissioner in the wake of the Antilia bomb scare case, has also challenged the government's order transferring him from the post.

The ex-Mumbai top cop met a setback for his case yesterday, when the Supreme Court refused to entertain his plea on the same and asked him to approach the Bombay High Court instead. The top court had said that the allegations and counter-allegations between Singh and Deshmukh are "serious" but the case should be heard by the High Court first.

The Mahavikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, led by the Shiv Sena, the NCP, and the Congress, has been facing turmoil after Singh alleged that the state's home minister gave a target to cops to collect ₹100 crore every month.

In his petition to the Supreme Court yesterday, Singh had claimed that the Maharashtra home minister "pressurised" him to probe the role of certain BJP leaders and to "somehow implicate" them in the case of the death of MP Mohan Delkar.

Noting that the High Court is competent enough to deal with this issue, the top court had pointed out that the concerned parties were "quite hunky-dory" in the past but were now making allegations against each other after a fallout.

Singh had reportedly written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming Deshmukh's involvement in severe "malpractices". The Maharashtra home minister, for his part, refuted all the allegations made against him by former Mumbai top cop. Deshmukh said that the police officer made these false allegations to save himself from legal action.