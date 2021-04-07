Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Partial lockdown rules upset Maha traders
Calling the state's order on conducting RT-PCR tests for workers with a 15-day validity impractical, the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) and the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture have approached the government to roll back its decision
By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Calling the state’s order on conducting RT-PCR tests for workers with a 15-day validity impractical, the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) and the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture have approached the government to roll back its decision.

In its notification issued on Sunday, the state said all workers have to be vaccinated. It also stated that until they get vaccinated, the workers must carry a valid negative RT-PCR test certificate, which will be valid for 15 days. The rule will come into effect from April 10, the notification stated. The same rule applies to construction workers and e-commerce employees too.

Sudhir Mehta, president, Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture, on Tuesday said, “Conducting RT-PCR tests every 15 days is completely untenable and will result in chaos. The order will instead delay the test results for those with symptoms. There might be small industries who would not bear the cost and instead ask temporary workers to not come in for a month.” Mehta said the trade body, with close to 3000 members, has also written the state to reverse the decision.

Santosh Mandlecha, president of MACCIA, also said the decision is impractical. “The problem is the state is taking decisions without consulting the industry. It is practically impossible to conduct tests every 15 days,” Mandlecha said, adding all trade bodies were going to meet virtually on Tuesday evening, before presenting their demands to the state government.

