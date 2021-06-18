Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Parts of a building collapse in Thane, no injuries reported

Residents from six adjacent residential buildings were asked to evacuate by the Thane Municipal Corporation immediately
By Ankita G Menon
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Parts of the first floor collapsed in a 30-year-old four-storey building in Wagle Estate, Thane, early Friday morning. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

Some portions of the first floor of a 30-year-old residential structure in Wagle Estate collapsed on Friday morning. The four-storey building had already been vacated hence no injuries were reported. However, residents from six adjacent residential buildings were asked to evacuate by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) immediately.

Around 174 families from the adjacent buildings were shifted to Ambika School in the vicinity immediately as a precautionary measure.

Shivbhavan, the first floor of which began to crumble on Friday, had been in a dangerous condition for some time and hence the residents were asked to empty the premises around 8am. “Some portions of the first floor of the building have collapsed and the rest are in a dangerous condition. The buildings that can impact if this collapses have been evacuated,” said a senior officer from TMC.

Pradeep Telli, an evacuated resident of one of the adjacent buildings, said, “We had just woken up and had no idea about the incident. Officials from TMC came to our building and asked us to move out, taking only important things. We are at a makeshift facility near our house currently and there are many like us. We were offered breakfast by the civic staff.”

Heavy rains on Thursday and Friday morning caused water logging in 12 locations in the city. Parts of a roof of a residence in Vartak Nagar fell on Thursday night and the remaining structure continues to be in a dangerous condition.

“Part of the roof of a house owned by one Rajendra Pawar at Hindubai chawl collapsed on Thursday night. No one was injured. We have asked the family to vacate the premises. Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) officials reached the spot immediately to help the residents,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, RDMC, Thane.

