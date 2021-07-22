Parts of Kalyan, Bhiwandi flooded as rivers overflow after rains in Maharashtra

Several parts of Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur cities saw heavy flooding since Thursday early morning after Wednesday’s downpour. Ulhas and Waldhuni rivers that flow along the Badlapur, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and Kalyan city overflowed, leading to heavy flooding in several parts of these cities and the nearby rural areas.

Around 40 villagers who were stuck in Ganeshnagar village in Bhiwandi around 12.15am on Thursday were rescued by the team of Thane Disaster Response Force in a four-hour operation. Several villages in Shahapur were submerged.

“ Around 40 villagers were rescued and sent to the tehsildar for further arrangements for them,” said Santosh Kadam , chief, regional disaster management cell-Thane municipal corporation.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar says fully vaccinated people should be allowed to go out

An overflowing Kamvari river led to flooding in several parts of Nadi Naka. Water entered several homes in the area. Flooding was also reported from Kalyan APMC market, Ganesh ghat durgadi, Yogidham, Shahad flyover, Raita bridge, Mharal village, Varap, Shantinagar in Ulhasnagar.

Heavy rains have flooded the Kamvari river in Nadi Naka area Bhiwandi and flooded homes. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)

The water supply to Kalyan rural, Dombivli, Kalyan (West) was disrupted after the flood water entered Mohili pumping station. Water entered several residential buildings in Badlapur’s Ganesh nagar, Ramesh wadi, Badlapur railway station area.

As per the authorities, the Ulhas river crossed the danger level on Thursday morning. At 8am, the river level was reported as 21metres at 8am on Thursday while the danger level is 17.50m at Badlapur.

“ At Mohane in Kalyan west, Ulhas river has crossed the danger level, causing flooding in the region,” said Rajiv Pathak, executive engineer, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

KDMC additional commissioner Sunil Pawar said,“Water from Ulhas and Waldhuni river that overflowed on Thursday early morning has led to flooding in several residential areas along the river. No casualty has been reported as of now. Our disaster management team is reaching out the residents in need.”