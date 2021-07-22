Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar says fully vaccinated people should be allowed to go out

Maharashtra's deputy chief minister has said that people who have received both the doses of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine should be allowed to go out. Pawar also said that he will discuss the matter with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray soon.

"In my opinion those who have received two shots of Covid-19 vaccines should be allowed to go out, in a phased manner. I will speak with the CM on this subject in the next two days," the Nationalist Congress Partt (NCP) leader said on Wednesday.

Pawar also said that people of Maharashtra are coming out to take the vaccine and there is no hesitancy.

The state government has already given certain relaxations in the Covid-19 curbs as the spread of the infection has slowed down. However, Pawar did not specify what 'going out' meant.

He refused to accept the fact that vaccination pace has slowed down in pockets of Maharashtra. Pawar said it depends on the availability of the vaccines and it is the Union government which supplies them.

"The CM in every video conference with the prime minister raises the demand for supply of vaccine doses in proportion with the state's population," said Pawar.

The Maharashtra deputy chief minister's statement comes at a time when the number of fresh Covid-19 cases remains high in the state. On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 8,159 Covid-19 new cases and 165 deaths.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra reached 6,237,755, of which Mumbai’s share is 732,582.

The state government reconciled the Covid-19 death toll on Tuesday, which pushed the country's death toll to 3,998 in a single day. Out of this, 3,509 fatalities were from Maharashtra.