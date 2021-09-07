‘Parts of Konkan to receive extremely heavy rains in next 24 hours’: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red category weather alert for the Konkan districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri for today, and one for Palghar district on Wednesday, indicating a high possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the region over the next two days.

Parts of Konkan have been witnessing heavy rains for the last two days resulting in floods in several areas, including Chiplun in Ratnagiri district which witnessed devastating floods just over a month ago.

The IMD’s monitoring station in Harnai, Ratnagiri district, for example, recorded a staggering 368.4mm of rainfall in just 24 hours ending 8:30 am on September 7. The whole district, on average, recorded 152.8mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on September 7, against the daily normal of 14mm, as per rainfall information available with the IMD. All of the Konkan districts have recorded excess rainfall in the last 24 hours, with the exception of Palghar and Thane, the IMD data shows.

Mumbai, Thane and Sindhudurg districts, meanwhile, have been placed under an orange category storm warning on Wednesday, with experts and officials warning of very heavy rains in these areas as well. The India Meteorological Department classifies 15.6-64.4 mm as moderate rain while 64.5-115.5 mm rain as heavy, 115.6-204.4 mm as very heavy, over 204.5 mm as extremely heavy rain, and over 300 mm as exceptionally heavy rain.

“Areas in Konkan and western Maharashtra that witnessed flooding in July are set to witness moderate to heavy rainfall until 8 September. This will be the first major rainfall event since the July floods, so brace for a possible impact due to landslides and dam discharges,” cautioned Akshay Deoras, an independent meteorologist and PhD researcher at the University of Reading, UK.

Officials say it will be a rough couple of days ahead for the region, with a low-pressure area (which formed over the Bay of Bengal) moving inland and exerting influence on rainfall in central India. The system is now expected to pass over Mumbai sometime after midnight on September 8 and will bring widespread heavy showers to the region during the night and the early morning.

“There is also an east-west shear zone of easterly and westerly winds that will come into the vicinity of the low-pressure zone as it moves from Vidarbha toward the coast, and this will increase the intensity of rainfall over Mumbai,” said an official with IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.