Passenger robs auto driver after giving sedative-laced drink

MUMBAI: The Vinobha Bhave police are looking for a passenger who allegedly gave a sedative-laced soft drink to a 25-year-old auto driver, while travelling from Santacruz to Kurla, and later decamped with the vehicle as well as the driver’s mobile phone and cash. Auto driver Satyam Pandey was admitted for three days in the Bhabha hospital. (HT)

The accused, taking advantage of the semi-conscious state of the auto driver, had allegedly also accessed the latter’s mobile-payment service app Gpay’s PIN number and transferred more than ₹10,000 from his bank account.

The auto driver was admitted for three days in the Bhabha hospital. The incident occurred on Tuesday night and a case registered on Saturday, after the victim was discharged.

According to the police, the complainant, Satyam Pandey, lives in Kurla West, and is originally from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He alleged in the FIR that while waiting for passengers near the post office in front of Santacruz railway station on the evening of December 31, an unknown man approached him and said he wanted to go to Filterpada in Powai.

Satyam alleged that the passenger won his trust after talking to him on a personal level, on the way. He asked Satyam to stop the auto in Sakinaka and bought two bottles of cold drink and gave him one. After drinking it, Satyam alleged he felt dizzy and stopped the auto. The passenger then made him sit on the rear seat while he drove the auto, said a police officer. Satyam said that he later became unconscious.

Satyam cousin Ashutosh said, “Satyam was spotted near his home around 2am and a neighbour brought him home. He was not able to walk and identify anyone. Seeing his condition, we immediately admitted him in the Bhabha hospital. Now his condition is good but he is still in fear.”

The Vinobha Bhave police station have registered a case against unknown person under section 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and are searching for the auto and the accused passenger.