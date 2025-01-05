‘Even after I said sorry…’: Crime Patrol actor Raghav Tiwari attacked in Mumbai's Versova

Television actor Raghav Tiwari, known for his work in Crime Patrol series, was allegedly attacked with a knife by a biker in the Versova area of Maharashtra's Mumbai. Actor Raghav Tiwari had to get 5-6 stitches each on his front and back head wound. (Screengrab/X/@ians_india)

The incident took place on December 30, when Tiwari was leaving after shopping from D-Mart with his friends, according to news agency IANS.

On the basis of Tiwari and his friends' complaint, a case was registered at the Versova police station under section 118(1) and 352.

'Pulled out a knife even after I said sorry'

Raghav Tiwari said that while leaving from D-Mart, he was crossing the road and that's when he came in front of a scooter by mistake. Realising his mistake, the actor immediately apologised to the man riding the two-wheeler.

However, even after his apology, the man reversed his scooter and began spewing abuses at him. "I said I apologised brother, we don't need to fight over this. And as soon as I said the word 'fight', he pulled out a knife and began taking shots at me," Tiwari told the news agency.

Citing his experience in acting, Tiwari said it seemed like the purported attacker was probably some kind of a professional or a goon, one who used knives on a daily basis.

He went on to say that when the attacker began taking shots, he stepped back and maintained distance. In the meanwhile, one of Tiwari's friends stepped out of the car but, then again the man came at him and slapped him.

"But I did not want to get into fight as I am currently working on a series and I don't want anything to hamper my project," Tiwari added.

Seeing this situation erupt on the road, another female friend of the actor rushed towards him and tried to persuade the attacker to not fight. "But he didn't listen and instead kicked me," the actor said.

Tiwari said that with the violence and abuse constantly escalating, he decided to do something in self defense. He narrated that he found a stick, which he carried towards his attacker.

In the meantime, the attacker, Tiwari said, had taken out more weapons from his vehicle, including a beer bottle and an iron rod.

As Tiwari struck the attacker with the stick, the beer bottle in the latter's hand fell and broke. The actor then hit the man for a second time but the stick broke.

"Right when that happened, the man lifted his iron rod and stuck me on the side and back of my head. After this, I fell down," Tiwari added.

The actor's friends present at the scene rushed him to a nearby hospital. "I bled quite heavily and had to get five to six stitches each on the front and back wound," he told IANS.

Tiwari said that after getting treated, he along with his friends went to the Versova police station where the case was registered. However, he said that people he spoke to told him that the charges should've included section 307 or 326 instead of the ones cops imposed.

Tiwari said that when he told them that the attacker pulled out a knife, "they asked me for evidence", adding that "they did not record the matter as I narrated". The cops allegedly even asked the actor to bring the CCTV footage.

But later the police ended up coming to the spot and collecting the CCTV footage, Tiwari noted. He expressed discontent that even after looking at the footage, authorities have not taken any action yet.

Met attacker again after 2 days

Meanwhile, Raghav Tiwari said, they had again had an encounter with the attacker two days after the incident. He reportedly told one of the actor's friends that he wanted to apologise to him.

"I and another (female) friend of mine had gone to buy medicines. When were returning, on the road itself, he stopped us and said he wanted to talk. But I joined both my hands and told him that brother I don't want to have any talks with you," Tiwari told IANS.

But just when he tried to leave with his friend, the attacker started yelling from behind, asking the actor to "talk man-to-man" and that "why you are speaking with a girl next to you". He said "remove her".

The actor wondered as to how someone who wishes to apologise to you can speak in such a tone.

Tiwari went on to narrate the second encounter saying that even after the attacker's yelling, they left the place. "That's when he abused from behind and threatened saying, 'charbi nikalta hu tum logo ki' (I will teach you a lesson)," the actor added.

The Crime Patrol actor expressed concern, saying that if such a man is out there and the police has not taken any action, "imagine what all he can do".

As per the information he learnt from the police station, Tiwari said that his attacker was one Mohammad Zaid, whose father is an action director named Parvesh Sheikh. "Now, Lord knows if he (the attacker) does action in real life or is just limited to reel life. Though looking at his actions, it definitely seemed like he indulges in violent activities," he added.

Raghav Tiwari said that so far he has not received any update or call from the police in connection with this case, adding that, to his knowledge, neither have they taken any action.