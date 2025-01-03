Mumbai: A New Year’s celebration in Mira Road descended into chaos and bloodshed, when an argument over a song request took a deadly turn. A 23-year-old man was assaulted with iron rods and bamboo sticks after refusing a guest’s song request at the party. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Another man, severely injured in the attack, remains in critical condition. 23-year-old killed for refusing song request at New Year’s Party in Mira Road

The Kashimira police, Mira Road, have arrested four men accused of attacking the deceased, identified as Raja Pariyar and his injured friend, Vipul Rai, 25. The accused include Ashish Jadhav, 25, Amit Jadhav, 23, their father Prakash Jadhav, 55, and a neighbour, Pramod Yadav, 27. All are residents of the Mhada housing complex in Mira Road. Some residents claimed that the incident stemmed from tensions between the UP and Maharashtrian communities within the building.

The altercation erupted during a party organised at the housing complex on the night of December 31 to ring in the New Year. Around 3 am, the accused demanded a specific song be played at higher volume on the speaker. Pariyar reportedly refused, leading to a heated exchange that quickly escalated into violence.

According to eyewitness accounts, Ashish Jadhav hit Pariyar on the head with a wooden stick, while Rai was attacked with an iron rod. Both victims sustained severe injuries and were rushed to KEM Hospital in Parel.

Despite medical intervention, Pariyar succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, while Rai remains in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

“Based on video evidence and eyewitness testimonies, we have arrested the accused on charges of murder and assault under sections 103 (1) and 352 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023,” said a police officer from Kashimira police station. Authorities are investigating whether there was a prior enmity between the parties involved, as there are indications of earlier disputes.