Passengers demand more train services in Badlapur and Karjat stns

Mumbai: Commuters travelling between Badlapur and Karjat stations have started a signature campaign from Tuesday demanding an increase in the train frequency between these stations. There is a 45-minute gap between trains on this route that makes it difficult for commuters.

The commuter traffic from these stations has increased by an average 75% post-pandemic. An increased number of people moved to Neral from suburbs like Santacruz and Chembur for affordable rental accommodation, especially post-pandemic.

For 46-year-old Pramila Noronha, who moved to Neral from Santacruz as she could afford a 1BHK within just ₹3000 to ₹4500 on rent in Neral. As most offices have opened up post-pandemic, office-goers find the 45-minute gap between trains on this route to be a long wait. “If we miss the 10:01am local train, we have to wait till 11:00 for the next train. I always travel at 10:01am local but often it is delayed and this makes me late for work. The train before this is at 9:22am which is too early for me as I have to complete household chores,” said Noronha who started a signature campaign at these stations along with some of her friends.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway has seen a spike in the number of commuters between Badlapur and Karjat stations. From around 1 crore passengers travelling from Badlapur in 2019-2020 the number of passengers has increased to 2.4 crore passengers in 2021-2022. Similarly, from 8.99 lakh passengers in 2019-2020 in Karjat it has increased to 20.56 lakh passengers in the year 2021-2022. While Neral station had 15.76 lakh passenger’s pre-pandemic it has increased to 30.38 lakh passengers post-pandemic.

Within the first evening of the signature campaign, the commuters have managed to get around 120 signatures and this will be continuing for a week. “We shall submit these signatures to the Central Railway (CR) asking for some respite in services. If we happen to miss a train by a minute on some days, we have to wait for another 45 minutes for the next train. We would be fine if the railways provide shuttle services between Karjat and Kalyan as from Kalyan there are many options to travel to different parts of the city,” said Pranali Gavkar, 31, who shifted from Parel to Neral and travels daily to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for work.

Gavkar finds the overall cost of living and the rentals in Neral to be affordable than other parts of the city. Meanwhile the CR does not have enough gap to accommodate additional services on these routes. The remodelling of the Kalyan yard may help increase services according to railway officials.

“Recently, we have added 36 new services on the main line after commissioning the 5th and 6th line between Thane and Diva stations. Many infrastructure works are in progress within MMR which includes completion of Kalyan yard remodelling, 3rd, 4th and 5th, 6th line projects will add more paths for additional services. At present, we run suburban services at an interval of 3-4 mins and the line capacity is saturated,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

Ganesh Rahate, 34, moved from Chembur as his house was under redevelopment to Neral. Rahate had purchased a house in 2015 for investment purposes and hence shifted to his own home during the lockdown.

“In such uncertain times of the pandemic, we did not wish to add to our family expenses. I got to work at Dadar and board the 8:15 am local train daily but if I happen to miss this train even by a few minutes. I have to wait for an hour till 9:22am for the next train. Once we reach Kalyan there are multiple options for slow, semi-fast trains. However, during the morning peak hours trains from Karjat are all fast till Kalyan and with a 45-minute gap,” said Rahate.