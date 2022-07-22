Patient complains of cockroach in food at Vashi General Hospital

A patient admitted to the orthopaedic ward of Vashi General Hospital complained of a cockroach in the food he was served by the hospital authorities on Thursday.

The cockroach was found in the lentil curry served. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has taken cognisance of the incident and served a show cause notice to the caterer.

A video of the food that was shot by a patient in the adjacent bed has gone viral. “I am not sure if the cockroach had fallen from somewhere or was in the food from earlier. But when I saw the cockroach, I shot the video,” the patient, who did not want to be identified, said.

“We have served a show cause notice to the caterer who provided the food to the patients and have also asked them to increase the quantity of the food served per plate, especially at the pregnancy ward,” Dr Pramod Patil, Medical Officer of Health, said.

In a letter submitted by the in-charge of Vashi General Hospital to Patil, it has been mentioned that the caterer has been levied a fine and given strict warning as well. Besides, the in-charge of the food section of the hospital has also been given strict warning to be more alert in the future.

“Such incidents would not be tolerated and we are very particular about the hygiene of the food. Since the pandemic, I have been instructing the hospital authorities to take special care of the food served and to make sure it is clean and hygienic,” Abhijit Bangar, NMMC commissioner, said.