Pendant with QR code helps trace family of minor boy; reunite him

A QR code-enabled pendant helped the Colaba police reunite a 12-year-old intellectually challenged boy who had left home and taken a bus from Worli to Colaba. He, however, was unable to tell anything about his family nor about his destination. The police scanned the QR code found in his pendant and reunited him with his family.

According to the Colaba police, on Thursday a BEST bus conductor brought the 12-year-old boy to the police station saying he had boarded at Prarthna Samaj in Girgaum and was unable to tell where he wanted to go nor was he able to give his family details. “We realised the boy was intellectually challenged and unable to talk or share any details like his father’s name. But our officers realised he was wearing a pendant in a thread around his neck,” said Pramod Bhovte, senior police inspector of Colaba police station.

The police officers then immediately scanned the QR code-enabled pendant and got an emergency number which was of the family members of the boy who stay in Worli.

“The parents had approached the Worli police station and were in the process of registering a missing person complaint. Saying he wanted to play, the boy had left home in the afternoon but had taken the bus. The grateful family came to the Colaba police station thanking us and took him,” said the police officer.

The police give credit to Project Chetna under which such specially made pendants with QR codes are distributed to people suffering from memory loss and dementia, differently-abled individuals, senior citizens, and people in medical emergencies so they could reunite with their families. The boy was wearing one such pendant, they said.

The boy’s father works in a private firm.