Petrol price reaches all-time high of 97 in Mumbai

The fuel prices have been rising in the city for the last 12 days.
By Aroosa Ahmed, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Taxes account for more than 60% of the pump prices of fuel. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)

The petrol price reached an all-time high of 97 in Mumbai on Saturday while diesel was selling at 88.06 in the country's financial capital. The fuel prices have been rising in the city for the last 12 days. Petrol was sold for 96 per litre on Wednesday and diesel 87 on Thursday.

In 2018, the petrol price last crossed 90-mark and was sold at Rs.91.34 per litre.

Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, the All-India Motor Transport Congress, called for an immediate reduction of diesel prices by bringing down central taxes. "The central government should issue an advisory to states to cut down Value Added Tax and bring uniformity in diesel prices across the country..."

He said they have given a 14-day notice to the Centre for implementation of their demands from February 16. "If demands are not met, we will have no option else but to suspend road transport services across the country.”

The petrol price touched 100 a litre in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district and rose to record highs elsewhere on Wednesday. 100 per litre retail price was the first time the fuel was sold at rates in the three digits anywhere in the country.

Taxes account for more than 60% of the pump prices of fuel. Part of these is central taxes and the other part is taxes levied by the state.

