IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Petrol price soars to 91.07 a litre in Mumbai, diesel now at 81.34
mumbai news

Petrol price soars to 91.07 a litre in Mumbai, diesel now at 81.34

Petrol prices on Wednesday touched a new high
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:17 AM IST
In October 2018, the cost of one litre of petrol was 91.34 and cost of one litre of diesel was 80.10. (HT Photo)

Petrol prices on Wednesday touched a new high. The cost of one litre of petrol is now 91.07 while the cost of a litre of diesel in the city soared to 81.34. The fuel prices in the city have increased after seven days.

On January 7, the price of one litre of petrol in the city was 90.83, while a litre of diesel was priced at 81.07. The fuel prices across metro cities soared after oil prices witnessed an increase throughout last week.

In October 2018, the cost of one litre of petrol was 91.34 and cost of one litre of diesel was 80.10.

Motorists in the city are irked with the increase in petrol prices. “The lockdown imposed due to the spread of coronavirus in the city has already impacted the livelihood of people. Citizens in the city are using their private vehicles to commute and undertake important work. With the increased petrol prices, the financial burden increases. The government should bring the petrol prices under control and reduce the cost of both petrol and diesel in the city,” said Aarti Singh, a Vikhroli resident.

The Petrol Dealers Association have stated that they are going through unprecedented conditions. “The petrol dealers are earning a minimal commission over the sale. The issues of the dealers are also not addressed,” said M Venkatrao, president, Petrol Dealers Association.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.