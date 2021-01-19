IND USA
Petrol rises to 91.56/L, diesel to 81.87 as fuel prices continue to soar in Mumbai

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The increase in fuel prices is due to an increase in the cost of crude oil throughout last week. (REUTERS)

Fuel prices in Mumbai reached an all-time high on Monday. Price of a litre of petrol was 91.56 and diesel was 81.87.

The increase in fuel price was witnessed after it remained constant for two days. On January 15, a litre of petrol was available at 91.32 and diesel was priced at 81.60.

Earlier, the highest price of petrol recorded in the city was in October 2018 when it reached 91.34. The highest price of diesel recorded in the city was last week on Thursday when one litre cost 81.60. Earlier, one litre of diesel crossed the -80 mark in 2018.

Fuel prices have also increased in other metro cities. The increase in fuel prices is due to an increase in the cost of crude oil throughout last week.

Transporters have stated that the government is not serious about the rising fuel prices that could lead to unemployment in the country. “The situation is grave and will have a cascading effect. Fuel prices are at an all-time high which will impact small transport operators a lot and even force some to quit their jobs, leading to unemployment. As it is a complete chain of logistics in the supply of different products, the price of essential goods will also increase. We will soon be calling for an all-India transporters meeting, and strong action will be taken,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress.

Citizens are also irked with the constant rise in fuel prices and have urged the government to reduce taxes on the fuel. “We are already suffering the financial impact of the coronavirus. Personal vehicles have become the only way for most people to commute in the city. The government should act quickly and reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel and immediately reduce the price,” said Dr Charu Jain, a Byculla resident.

Meanwhile, the city’s Petrol Dealers’ Association has stated that they are helpless due to the constant increase in fuel prices. “We are helpless and have asked the government to intervene. The international crude oil prices have increased. We have also invested money and get rolling credit and do not earn directly.” said M Venkatrao, president, Petrol Dealers’ Association.

