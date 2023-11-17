MUMBAI: Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), undertaking one of India’s largest cluster redevelopment projects in Bhendi Bazaar, has received part Occupancy Certificate (OC) for the next phase of the project and has begun allotting shop owners space in the new premises -- Al-Ezz (honour). Phase 2 of SBUT gets going, OC received

Spread over an area of about 1.5 acres, Al-Ezz faces the Mohammed Ali Road and consists of two towers of 53 storeys each. A mixed-used development, it will house over 1,280 families and around 260 commercial shops which are ready for possession. Part of Phase II of the redevelopment project, Al-Ezz towers’ construction began in 2021, replacing 23 dilapidated buildings.

Expressing delight over the transformation of Bhendi Bazar, an SBUT spokesperson said, “Our teams are actively engaging with commercial and residential tenants to complete their documentation processes to facilitate their smooth relocation.”

Some commercial shop owners have started visiting the new premises in anticipation.

On Thursday, Abdulla Jawadwala, 63, and his son-in law Badruddin Azhar Mehta, 38, came to inspect their new premises on the second floor of Al-Ezz. “We had a 517 sq ft hardware shop dating back to 1960s set up by my father. We vacated it in 2014, and are now operating from a shop in Colaba. Our new premises have been split into two spaces -- 78 sq ft and 603 sq ft,” said Jawadwala, admiring the pristine finish and happy with the additional area they have acquired. He plans to set up a wallpaper showroom and is looking forward to win over the new occupants of Al-Ezz and Al Nasr towers to engage his services.

Will business be affected once they trade their old ground floor shop for the one on first floor? “The location hardly matters, as I conduct most of my business on phone. Once the allotment is done and keys handed over, we could begin the fitouts of the new shop,” he said.

Farida Mansoori, 60, who with her 70-year-old husband owned an antiques shop at Mutton Street in Chor Bazaar, had dropped by to inspect her space on the first floor of Al-Ezz last week. “Our old shop measured 38 sq ft, which stored everything from second-hand furniture to showpieces, antique telephones and toys. There was always a rush during Jumma Bazaar. Now we have been given a 48 sq ft shop facing the main road. We are happy with the view, but we haven’t decided if we will continue with the old business or start something new,” said the Nagpada resident.

Shahidullah Khan, 63, a wholesale dealer in bread and butter, who operated from his old shop from the 1960s, said, “We had two shops and a godown measuring 122 sq ft earlier. Now I have been given the exact same area on the ground floor. They have delivered what they promised. I am looking forward to restart my business.”

Al-Ezz has a mix of shopkeepers from the Dawoodi Bohra community and other communities.

Besides Al-Ezz, construction work on another sector named An-Nasr (victory) is underway. Its foundation stone was laid early this year by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The sector is expected to rehouse nearly 1,400 residential units and over 375 businesses in two buildings of 51 storeys each.

