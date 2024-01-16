PIL in HC seeks to protect Navi Mumbai wetlands, mangroves

Navi Mumbai Navi Mumbai, India - March 29, 2023:Flock of flamingos at Seawoods in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

City and Industrial Development Corporation’s (CIDCO) consistent failure to protect the city’s wetlands and the mangroves has prompted environmentalists to seek legal recourse. A fresh public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the High Court (HC) in wake of the repeated damages caused to the mangroves growing around the T.S Chanakaya lake in Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

Activists since mid-December have been rallying to protect the lake from encroachments as over 200 odd mangroves were found to have been intentionally destroyed.

The petition filed on January 3 details out the multiple instances of destruction seen along the wetlands. Further CIDCO has been held singularly responsible for the damage going unchecked. “The destruction of the wetlands began when CIDCO decided to have a golf along with nine residential towers on five plots falling under Coastal Regulation Zones (CRZ). Even though NMMC is the planning authority, CIDCO continues to act independently and cause more damage to the environment. Therefore, in the interest of the City’s flora and fauna I decided to get the PIL filed,” said the petitioner Kanchan Purohit.

The petition seeks directions from the HC to stop all ongoing or planned constructions within 100 meters of the High Tide Line (HTL) and hazard lines. It also demand that HC should direct MCMZA not to process any application for construction in CRZ areas and the state government to issue notice/ warnings forewarning the public from investing their hard-earned money in projects falling in CRZ. The petition prays HC to stay the construction work of nine towers in the area. It also demands permanent fencing be placed to have clear demarcation of the lake and natural water bodies in the city.

Prior to this, Purohit tried every means possible to get CIDCO to address the damages being caused. She even filed a case with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority. “Earlier more than 180 species of birds frequented the lake but today their presence has dwindled drastically. Daily basis mangroves are being destroyed, debris and construction waste is getting dumped into the wetlands with sole intent to block the inter-tidal water from the sea. Before going to the HC, the matter was raised with every other government office including proceedings before the MahaRera but nothing has worked therefore the last ditch attempt by seeking HC intervention,” said Purohit.

The PIL could pave the way for government officials to furnish documents, reports that describe the measures taken to protect the wetland. “ The PIL seeks to get access to all the relevant documents that mirror the government’s policy to conserve natural water bodies. It also demands that CIDCO hand over these areas to the forest department and take action against the erring officials,” said another activist Sunil Agarwal.