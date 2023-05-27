Trying to evade quarrel, truck runs over man heading for funeral

Navi Mumbai: A 45-year-old pillion rider, who was on his way to attend his relative’s funeral, was crushed to death after a cement mixer truck ran over him while evading an altercation with another driver on the Sion-Panvel highway on Thursday.

The 31-year-old rider of the bike was injured in the accident and has been admitted to NMMC hospital in Vashi and is reported to be out of danger. A manhunt has been launched for the truck driver who fled from the spot.

The deceased, identified as Namdeo Shinde, a resident of Thane and the injured, identified as Prashant Niwale, a resident of Bhiwandi, are brother-in-laws and were heading towards Khopoli to attend their relative’s funeral. The incident occurred around 5pm at Turbhe junction of the highway at the start of the flyover that heads towards Vashi.

A car driver, who was first involved in a mishap with the truck, on condition of anonymity, said, “The truck first brushed against my car and so I overtook it and obstructed the driver to get him to stop. He however reversed the vehicle suddenly. In his attempt to get back, he first hit one motorcycle; that biker, however, managed to evade injury. The truck continued to go in reverse and then ran over another bike that was coming from behind.”

There was no time to react as the truck suddenly came backwards, said Niwale, adding, “I don’t know how I survived after being hurt. It ran over Shinde’s chest and then his face. He died on the spot.”

He added that the bike was completely destroyed in the incident, with its fuel tank too having been damaged and the fuel spilling on the road.

Shinde, who originally hailed from the Savali village of Bamnoli in Satara, worked in a private company in Rabale. He is survived by his wife, a 10-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son.

Traffic police officer, Supriya Pawar, who was at the spot said, “The driver fled from the spot immediately after the accident. We have identified the owner of the truck who is giving us details of the driver. We hope to get him soon. The body of the deceased will be handed over to the family after a post-mortem.”

