Pocso court sends man to three years in jail for sexual assault of minor

A special Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court on Friday sentenced a 34-year-old man to three years in jail for sexually assaulting the daughter of his wife’s sister. The court refused to accept the defence of the accused that he was falsely implicated over a property dispute.

According to the prosecution case, on January 12, 2019, the minor’s mother called the accused to drop the girl at her mother’s house in Sewree. The accused accordingly went to her house around 2.30pm and took the minor on his motorcycle. He then allegedly dropped the girl at her maternal grandmother’s place in the evening.

The girl allegedly later told her grandmother that the accused made her drink beer and sexually assaulted her. The grandmother informed the girl’s mother. The family later informed the accused’s wife and lodged a complaint against him.

Public prosecutor Geeta Sharma examined five witnesses including the minor, her family members and medical officer.

The court, however, noted that the prosecution did not bring any evidence on record to show that the accused administered intoxicating substance to the minor.

The defence had claimed that the relation between the accused and the complainant’s families were strained due to property dispute and added that the witnesses would deny the same to help their case. It was also alleged that the minor had exaggerated her statement to help her case.

The court refused to accept the defence and observed that the accused has not been able to bring any evidence to show he was falsely implicated and sentenced the accused to imprisonment.