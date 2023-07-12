Insta reel leads to arrest of chain snatcher on the run

Kalyan: The Khadakpada police have arrested the chain snatcher who was wanted in around 100 chain snatching, vehicle theft, MCOCA cases, and an attempt to murder case. A reel posted by him on social media helped the police to identify and arrest him.

Khadakpada police arrested a chain snatcher who was wanted in around 100 chain snatching cases. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Qasim Irani, 24, has been absconding since 2022 in an attempt to murder case when he tried to stab his friend and fled, police tried to nab him, but he absconded.

Irani has around 100 chain snatching, and vehicle theft cases registered against him in Thane. In around 25 to 30 cases, he has been declared an absconder.

Irani would roam around different vicinities on a bike with one of his partners, he would ride pillion and snatch gold chains of citizens. Irani particularly targeted people who were alone.

“Even after they absconded, we always kept our sources on alert. While keeping an eye on social media, our team found an Instagram reel of a person who looked similar to Irani. Through sources, we verified and traced him. He was hiding in Dharwad, Karnataka. We laid a trap to arrest the accused,” a police officer said.

A team of police officials reached the spot where Irani was hiding. The accused tried to dodge the police team again by removing roof tiles and escaping to the other side of the building. The police chased him from one roof to another for 30 minutes before laying hands on him.

Senior police inspector S Patil said, “He was arrested with very hard work. Because he has been changing his locations and identity. We seized five motorcycles, which he had used in chain snatching, and a gun. He was chain-snatching in Karnataka too. Further investigations are going on.”