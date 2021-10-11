Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Police arrest woman, brother for allegedly strangulating husband in Kalher area of Bhiwandi
mumbai news

Police arrest woman, brother for allegedly strangulating husband in Kalher area of Bhiwandi

The alleged murder occurred at the couple’s home in Kalher area of Bhiwandi; the brother saw his brother-in-law beating up his sister and tried to stop him; Police arrest both siblings
Police arrest a woman and her brother for the alleged murder of the woman’s husband in Kalher area of Bhiwandi. (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 09:02 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Thane

A woman, with her brother, allegedly strangulated her inebriated husband to death for physically abusing her regularly. The Nizampura police registered a murder case against both of them and arrested them.

The arrested 35-year-old woman who works as a house maid has been identified as Savita Sanjay Pagi and her brother is identified as Akshay Kalang, 32.

The incident occurred at the couple’s home in the Kalher area of Bhiwandi on Sunday night. Kalang used to visit his sister often. On Sunday, when he visited, he saw his brother-in-law, Sanjay Pagi, 38, beating up his sister. He tried to stop him but in vain.

Police officers said, “Savita got furious and saw her husband beating her brother as he was trying to stop him. In anger, she strangulated him and her brother allegedly helped her. After the incident, the neighbours saw the incident and called the police. We arrested both of them under IPC section 302.”

