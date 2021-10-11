Police arrest woman, brother for allegedly strangulating husband in Kalher area of Bhiwandi

A woman, with her brother, allegedly strangulated her inebriated husband to death for physically abusing her regularly. The Nizampura police registered a murder case against both of them and arrested them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested 35-year-old woman who works as a house maid has been identified as Savita Sanjay Pagi and her brother is identified as Akshay Kalang, 32.

The incident occurred at the couple’s home in the Kalher area of Bhiwandi on Sunday night. Kalang used to visit his sister often. On Sunday, when he visited, he saw his brother-in-law, Sanjay Pagi, 38, beating up his sister. He tried to stop him but in vain.

Police officers said, “Savita got furious and saw her husband beating her brother as he was trying to stop him. In anger, she strangulated him and her brother allegedly helped her. After the incident, the neighbours saw the incident and called the police. We arrested both of them under IPC section 302.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}