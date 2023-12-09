Police lathi-charge on protesters in Jalna was in self defence, DyCM tells assembly

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday told the assembly that police acted in self defence when they lathi-charged protesters during an indefinite hunger strike by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna on September 1.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his written reply, Fadnavis said 79 police personnel were injured after the protesters pelted stones at them and the violence began much before the lathi-charge. As many as 50 protesters suffered injuries, he said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Acting on a report submitted by additional director general of police, who conducted probe into the lath-charge, the state government suspended three police officers, Fadnavis said.

The lathi-charge triggered an aggressive reaction from the Maratha community who intensified their agitation over reservation in education and government jobs. According to the written reply, 14 police personnel were injured in Nanded while 6 police personnel suffered injuries in Beed when the quota protest spread to these districts.

Fadnavis, who is also the home minister, clarified that the cases registered against the protesters would be withdrawn only after their thorough scrutiny. “There were cases of suicide by community members for the demand of reservation registered in various districts of central Maharashtra. Besides, protesters resorted to violence and torched government properties, including state transport buses, in many districts.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to Fadnavis’s statement, Jarange Patil said, “The home minister had apologised for the lathi-charge and had assured us to withdraw all the cases against the protesters. We are waiting for him to keep his word. Otherwise, we are free to show our strength.”

While replying to two other questions in the lower house, Fadnavis announced to constitute a study group to recommend steps to curb cheating by Ponzy investment companies. He also said the government would appoint dedicated officers in the Economic Offences Wing to handle such cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON