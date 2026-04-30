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Police launch anti-over speeding drive on Mumbai-Nashik highway

Police launch anti-over speeding drive on Mumbai-Nashik highway

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 08:43 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police on Thursday said they have launched a six-month-long camera-based speed enforcement pilot project on the Mumbai-Nashik highway to curb over-speeding and improve road safety.

Police launch anti-over speeding drive on Mumbai-Nashik highway

Praveen Salunke, Additional Director General of Police , told PTI that the drive will be mainly focused on the stretch between Shahapur in Thane district, and Ghoti in Nashik district, aiming to reduce accidents.

As part of the initiative, the police have deployed five advanced hand-held speed enforcement cameras at multiple locations along the highway. The devices can be mounted on enforcement vehicles, tripods or used manually by personnel.

According to officials, the cameras can detect speeding violations for both approaching and departing vehicles at speeds of up to 320 kmph, and can measure vehicle speed from a distance of up to 150 metres using laser technology.

The devices are equipped with a "point-and-shoot" mechanism with autofocus to enable quick identification of speeding vehicles while capturing high-resolution images. They are designed to function in all weather conditions, including at night and during heavy rainfall.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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