Weighed down by the failure to make any headway even more than a month after a decomposed body of woman was found at Worli sea face, police have now announced a cash reward of ₹25,000 for credible information about her identity and have also released her picture based on facial reconstruction done by forensic experts. Police declare cash reward for info on Worli murder victim

On July 4, a man while answering nature’s call spotted a plastic sack with a woman’s legs sticking out of it behind INS Trata in Worli Koliwada. A police team took the body to Nair hospital where doctors said she could have been killed around seven days ago.

“According to the doctors, the woman was in the 15-17 age group, with a height of 152 to 155 centimetres. She was wearing a red salwar and kameez,” Ravindra Katkar, senior police inspector at Worli police station, said.

The woman was wearing a locket with images of lord Shiva and Hanuman. She also had a black silk cord tied to one of her legs, a police officer said. “The identification became more difficult as the body had putrefied.”

Katkar said the local police and the crime branch had obtained details of around 300 missing women in this age group in areas like Versova, Juhu, Bandra, Malwani, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai, Virar, Kalyan and Thane from where the body could have floated to the sea face. The searches have helped the police solve other cases.

Finally, the police sent the body to KEM hospital and got the woman’s face reconstructed. “We will also pay ₹25,000 in reward to whoever gives us information about the woman and will keep the informer’s identity confidential,” Katkar added.

The Worli police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code.