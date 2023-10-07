Police receive threat email to blow up PM, Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Thursday night received a terror mail in which the sender threatened to blow up the Prime Minister and the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, where several ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup matches are scheduled, if the Indian government fails to pay ₹500 crore and release notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The email also mentioned that the terrorist group have already deployed people to carry out the attacks.

Currently, Bishnoi is lodged in Mandoli jail, Delhi. According to the police, the threat mail was initially sent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which apparently originated in Europe, and the federal agency alerted the Mumbai police about the same.

“We have received the email from the NIA, which has alerted all concerned agencies in other places as well. We also got the email ID from which the NIA got the email and are trying to trace that as well, and prima facie it seems that the mail has come from Europe,” a police officer said, adding that the message appears to be a hoax or mischief played by someone sitting in a foreign country, but they have still launched the manhunt for the sender, and the security of all cricket matches will be reviewed and beefed up if required.

“We will blow up Narendra Modi and the Narendra Modi stadium as well if the government fails to pay us ₹ 500 crore and release Lawrence Bishnoi. Everything sells in Hindustan, so we too have bought something. No matter how much you secure, you won’t be able to remain safe from us. If you wish to talk, do so on this email,” read the email sent to the NIA.

A case has been already registered against Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun who had threatened to attack the World Cup matches. He had even threatened to take revenge for Shaheed Nijar’s assassination three weeks ago.

