With disqualification petition hearing to resume, Shinde’s future hangs in the balance

MUMBAI: After Sunday’s political developments, Eknath Shinde’s fate appears to be bleak. Going by legal experts’ opinions on the disqualification of Shiv Sena legislators, the chances of him continuing as chief minister are slim, and the BJP’s move to ally with the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP appears to corroborate this. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a press conference, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Soon after the Sunday drama, the state legislature decided to resume the process of hearing on the disqualification of the MLAs. The legislature is now expected to send notices to the five petitioners from the two factions of the Sena, asking them to submit their stand in writing within a stipulated period.

An official from the state legislature said that if the speaker acted in accordance with the framework set by the apex court, Shinde and his MLAs could be disqualified. “After consultation with constitutional experts, the legislature realised what a Herculean task it had before it,” he said. “The delay in sending notices to members from both sides was due to this. The BJP’s act of finding a new ally was also perhaps due to this realisation.”

Although the opposition claimed that the Supreme Court expected the decision to be taken within three months of its May 11 verdict, the legislature said that the time period did not apply to the Shiv Sena case. “The three-month deadline was set by the SC in a Meghalaya case; however, in the same order, it had stated that the time period could vary from situation to situation,” said an official from state legislature. “In the Meghalaya case, there were fewer petitions pending and a decision was possible in three months. We have five pending petitions, and over 34 MLAs who need to be heard.”

The officer said that the process of hearing was expected to begin soon. “We are sending notices to the petitioners before the beginning of the monsoon session, asking them to present their stand,” he said. “As such, the process is not expected to be completed for the next few months, and until then Shinde might continue in the post.”

According to a BJP leader, despite the uncertainty over Shinde’s tenure, the BJP did not want to disturb him until the Lok Sabha election, as it would impact the results. “Thus the hearing on the pending petitions could get prolonged till the Lok Sabha elections,” he revealed.

According to opposition leaders Sanjay Raut and Prithviraj Chavan, Ajit Pawar had been assured of the chief ministership as part of his negotiation with the BJP to split the NCP and join the government. The leaders also insisted that the speaker would have to take a decision on disqualification by August 11, which marks three months of the Supreme Court order. “The speaker will have to disqualify Shinde and 15 other MLAs from his faction, compelling Shinde to step down from the post,” said Raut.

Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar said he had also received a petition from NCP leader Jayant Patil against the defecting nine MLAs of the party. “I will take a call on it,” he said. “A decision will also be taken on the pending petitions on the disqualification of Shiv Sena members.”

