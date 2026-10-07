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Pradeep Purnekar murder: SIT recovers pistol, mobile phone from Raigad

Both items, considered crucial pieces of evidence in the case, were recovered from a tabela or cattle shed in Karnala in Raigad district, based on information provided by two alleged assailants who were arrested last Friday

Published on: Oct 7, 2026, 07:51:20 IST
By Kaptan Mali
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THANE: The Thane police special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of slain Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar on Tuesday recovered a pistol and a mobile phone allegedly used in the shootout.

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and former Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve (in white kurta pyjama) visited the Purnekar family at their residence to offer his condolences. He assured the family that the accused would face strict punishment (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
On Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and former Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve (in white kurta pyjama) visited the Purnekar family at their residence to offer his condolences. He assured the family that the accused would face strict punishment (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

Both items, considered crucial pieces of evidence in the case, were recovered from a tabela or cattle shed in Karnala in Raigad district, based on information provided by two alleged assailants who were arrested last Friday, police officers familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amarsinh Jadhav, who heads the SIT, said that during interrogation, one of the arrested accused, Nitesh Pawar, revealed the location where the pistol and mobile phone were hidden.

“Accordingly, our team travelled to Raigad and recovered the items from the hideout – a stable in Karnala. We are probing if the pistol was the same weapon used in commission of the crime and will accordingly proceed with the investigation and legal process,” Jadhav said.

Pappya Shinde, a former aide and close friend of Purnekar who was present when the attack took place, was arrested hours after the murder, as police suspected his involvement after finding that he was unhurt despite four to five bullets being fired. Last Friday, Nitesh Pawar and Nikhil Yadav, who allegedly opened fire at Purnekar, were arrested from Karnala, taking the total arrests in the case to three.

Santosh Kanaujia, who was allegedly involved in the alleged firing, and another unidentified assailant wearing a helmet are still absconding.

Purnekar’s family has alleged that former mayor and Shiv Sena leader Meenakshi Shinde and her husband, Rajendra Shinde, were behind his murder. The former mayor has denied the allegations.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kaptan Mali

Kaptan Mali is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Mumbai, covering crime, civic affairs, politics, transport, business and human-interest stories across Thane district. With over 20 years of journalism experience, he has previously worked with The Afternoon, The Asian Age and The Free Press Journal, covering Maharashtra politics, Mumbai city and business. He has a keen interest in current affairs, agriculture, food, tourism and healthcare.

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