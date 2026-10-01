1 arrested, 4 booked for murder of Shiv Sena UBT leader Pradeep Purnekar in Mumbai

One person has been arrested and four others booked for the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, who was shot by four assailants inside his office in Thane on Tuesday evening. Hundreds of supporters of Pradeep Purnekar gathered outside the Kapurbawdi police station on Wednesday, demanding action against the accused. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)

The arrested accused, Prakash alias Papya Shinde, was a former aide and close friend of Purnekar and was present when the attack took place, police said. Shinde took the injured Purnekar to the hospital, but police suspected his involvement after finding that he was unhurt despite four to five bullets being fired. He was arrested hours later, with police alleging that he had conducted a recce at Purnekar’s office a day before the attack.

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Purnekar's family blames Thane mayor “We have arrested Papya Shinde as one of the five accused in the case. Four assailants have been identified, and several of our teams are searching for them. Papya Shinde, a close aide of Pradeep Purnekar, was present during the attack and also took Purnekar to the hospital. We are investigating his role in detail. The assailants in the case are residents of the same locality,” said Dyneshwar Chavan, joint commissioner of police, Thane.

Police have identified two of the four absconding accused as Santosh Kanaujia and Nikhil Yadav.

Meanwhile, Purnekar’s family has alleged that former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband, Rajendra Shinde, both associated with the Shiv Sena, were behind his murder. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside Kapurbawdi police station on Wednesday, demanding legal action against the couple. The family has said it will not cremate Purnekar’s body unless the couple is booked in the case.