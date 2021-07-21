Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News
mumbai news

Pregnant minor jumps of running train in Mumbai, boyfriend arrested

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The Kurla government railway police (GRP) on Tuesday arrested a 17-year-old boy after his minor girlfriend jumped off a running train on Sunday. The deceased was five months pregnant at the time.

GRP officers said on Sunday they received a call from the station master that a girl had died of suicide near Ghatkopar.

On reaching the spot, the GRP personnel found the body of the girl along with her umbrella, purse and mobile phone which was submerged in rainwater owing to flooding near the tracks.

The police then registered a case of accidental death and sent the body of the teenager for an autopsy to the Rajawadi Hospital, where they found out that the girl was five months pregnant. The officers said that they then switched on her mobile phone and found out her identity.

“On investigating the case, we found out that the girl had an affair with her classmate and had conceived five months ago,” said a police officer from the Kurla GRP.

“We have registered a case of rape and arrested the boy, who is also a minor,” added the officer.

