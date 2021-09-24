Prepaid taxi fare from Mumbai domestic, international airport revised

Fares of prepaid taxis from Mumbai domestic and international airports have been revised. Passengers from international airport will have to pay less while those from domestic airport will have to pay more for their commute, as per the Khatua committee report.

There has also been a hike in fares of intercity taxis between Mumbai and Pune.

As per the Khatua committee report, on the basis which the Mumbai Metropolitan Transport Authority (MMRTA) has implemented the fare revision, prepaid taxi charges from international airport for a minimum of 7km was ₹135 and from domestic airport for minimum of 4km was ₹77, as of June 2015.

However, the taxi airport union said the present minimum fare for 4km from domestic airport is ₹110 and minimum fare of 5km from international airport is ₹140.

The minimum fare now has been set ₹127 from the International Airport for 6km and ₹85 for prepaid taxis from domestic airport for 4 km. The new fare structure will be implemented immediately.

Fares of non-AC taxis between Mumbai and Pune will be ₹450 per passenger and for AC taxis it will be ₹525, instead of ₹350 and ₹425, respectively.

The decision was taken by MMRTA in a meeting of implementing recommendations of Khatua committee.

“We do not have the information presently as it is possible that the fares that are being charged presently are higher than permitted. However, the revised fares will be implemented immediately,” said an MMRTA official who did not want to be named.

Further, the transport authority has stated that if a passenger takes AC black-and-yellow taxis, they will have to pay 10% higher fare than the per km base fare while that in a cool cab will be 20% higher than the base fare of black-and-yellow taxis.

“The fares will be implemented immediately and were under discussion for a long time on the basis of Khatua panel recommendations,” said a senior regional transport office official.

The revision comes after the fares of autorickshaws and black-and-yellow taxis in the city were hiked recently. The minimum base fare of autos is ₹21 and the minimum base fare of black-and-yellow taxis is ₹25.