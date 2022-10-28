Private bank security guard fires in the air to celebrate Diwali, booked by police

Bhiwandi A 66-year-old security guard of a private bank was booked by the Mumbra police on Wednesday for allegedly firing in the air with his licensed gun to celebrate Diwali.

The police stumbled upon the firing incident while investigating an alleged fake message of firing at a birthday party which went viral on social media.

The man, identified as Kedarnath Algu Rajbhar, lives with his family in the Shloknagar area of Mumbradevi colony in Mumbra. Police said that the incident came to light when a message of a firing incident had gone viral on social media.

An officer from Mumbra police said, “A local resident Manoj Salvi celebrated his birthday party along with some of his friends on October 22 around midnight near Mumbradevi. On October 26, a message went viral that two rounds of gunshots were fired in the air at this party. We started a sou moto investigation into this message and started questioning people in the area. We came to know that while the said message was fake and there was no firing at the birthday party, people in the area heard few shots fired on October 24, the first day of Diwali.”

Following this, the police swung into action. Their investigation led them to Rajbhar who was owned a 12-bore licensed gun. He had fired shots in the air outside his house on the day of Laxmipujan at around 8 to 8.30 pm.

Following inquiry into the video police traced Kedarnath who confessed to the firing.

Ashok Kadlag, senior police inspector, Mumbra police station said, “We issued a notice to him and a case has been registered against him under the various sections of the Arms act. He has not been arrested yet. Moreover, this incident has no connection with the birthday party and as there was no firing in the party. The message was fake and we are also investigating who made the message viral.”

