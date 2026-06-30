THANE: Thane police are investigating whether the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2026 question (Class 1 to 8) could have leaked from the printing press in Agra or when it was being transported to Maharashtra for the state-level exam.

Probing whether TET paper leaked from printing press or during transit: Cops

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The question paper had been sent to the Mahim Patran Pvt Ltd press in Agra 30-45 days before the test, for translation into Urdu, English and Hindi, before it was printed, said the police, who are working with the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) to identify possible points at which it could have leaked. A police team is in Agra to probe this angle, even as the state is yet to announce a fresh date for the TET exam, which was to be held on Sunday.

Police, who arrested three suspects in Bhiwandi on Saturday, said a fourth suspect evaded being caught. Kapil Dahia, the fourth of the five suspects on their radar, was on his way back to Bhiwandi from Pune when his accomplices were arrested. When he tried to phone them and received no response, he suspected something was amiss. Dahia made an about turn and headed straight for Mumbai, from where he is believed to have taken a flight, police sources said.

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{{^usCountry}} The other key suspect, the alleged mastermind of the paper leak, is also absconding. Police said Bijendra Gupta, 44, is wanted in other paper similar cases in various states. Multiple FIRs have been registered against him under various names and police are verifying these details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The other key suspect, the alleged mastermind of the paper leak, is also absconding. Police said Bijendra Gupta, 44, is wanted in other paper similar cases in various states. Multiple FIRs have been registered against him under various names and police are verifying these details. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the four sets of question papers recovered from the three arrested accused in Bhiwandi were photocopies of the original paper and carried QR codes, which pointed to four destinations, in four different districts, where they were delivered. Three districts – Washim, Latur and Jalna – have been identified. Police are also investigating the district treasuries where the papers were stored to ascertain whether the leak could have occurred there.

Pawan Bansod, deputy commissioner of police, said the gang operated in such a way that the teams involved in the racket did not know each other. Aakash Kumar and Rajiv Shah, both residents of Patna in Bihar and arrested on Saturday, were responsible for selling the papers, while Haryana resident Dheeraj Kumar, who too was arrested, and Dahia were tasked with negotiating deals with buyers. “We are investigating whom Dahia met in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra while attempting to strike deals,” said Bansod.