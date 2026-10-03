Protesting IIT-B students begin hunger strike

MUMBAI: IIT Bombay students protesting on campus since the last 15 days started a hunger strike at Justice Corner on Friday for two days, demanding action from the institute over the death of a second-year B Tech student on September 18. This comes days after the student’s parents, who have been protesting at Azad Maidan, were denied permission by police to continue their protest during weekends.

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Hundreds of students had gathered on campus soon after news of the student’s suicide spread – they marched towards the main gate demanding the resignation of IIT Bombay director Shireesh Kedare and professor Suryanarayana Doolla.

The protesting students said on Friday that Kedare did not meet them at the gate to hear their concerns earlier, compelling them to go on hunger strike. Among their demands are the immediate suspension of Prof Doolla from all responsibilities till the ongoing criminal investigation concludes.

They also demanded that the present investigation committee constituted by the institute be dissolved as several of its members have publicly expressed support for Prof Doolla, creating an apprehension of bias. They said an independent investigation committee be established whose members have no prior allegations of caste-based discrimination, and underscored their prior demand to include at least two of the following members in the committee: Bhalchandra Mungekar, P Sainath, Ram Punyani and Sukhadeo Thorat.

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{{^usCountry}} They have asked for reforms in the Students Wellness Center (SWC) by allowing feedback from students and a regular six-month audit. The dean of the body, they insisted, must be a medical professional. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They have asked for reforms in the Students Wellness Center (SWC) by allowing feedback from students and a regular six-month audit. The dean of the body, they insisted, must be a medical professional. {{/usCountry}}

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The SC/ST cell, they said, must be reconstituted with the UGC mandate. The cell must take cognisance of rampant casteist remarks following the student’s death last month on social media and on campus, and take appropriate action immediately, said the protesters.

Other demands include allowing students from the same batch to stay on the same floor of the hostel, no-multiple exams on the same day and no action on protesting students at the main gate.

The charter of demands is displayed at the Justice Corner and was sent to the administration a few days ago.

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A protesting student said: “We have been sitting here since September 18 airing our demands, but the authorities are not ready to talk with us. As this is the fourth student death on campus in one academic year. We want answers and accountability. That’s why we decided to start a hunger strike.”