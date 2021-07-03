Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Providing free shelter, food will increase population of homeless: Bombay HC
mumbai news

Providing free shelter, food will increase population of homeless: Bombay HC

Providing free shelter and meals to the homeless, beggars and pavement dwellers will only increase such persons if they are not asked to work in return for the country, the Bombay high court (HC) observed on Saturday and disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed the HC that it had undertaken various measures to provide food packets, potable water and sanitary pads to homeless girls with the help of various NGOs
By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 11:10 PM IST
HT Image

Providing free shelter and meals to the homeless, beggars and pavement dwellers will only increase such persons if they are not asked to work in return for the country, the Bombay high court (HC) observed on Saturday and disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed the HC that it had undertaken various measures to provide food packets, potable water and sanitary pads to homeless girls with the help of various NGOs.

The observation came while the court was hearing a PIL filed by Brijesh Arya, founder president of NGO Pehchan which works for the homeless, through advocate Kranti LC, seeking directions to the state and civic authorities to complete construction of shelter homes for the homeless and provide cooked meal thrice a day, clean public toilets and bathrooms for use by homeless and urban poor for free, potable water, soaps and sanitary napkins for women during the pandemic.

While making oral observations, the bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni said, “The homeless should also work for the country if they are provided with shelter. There is employment or livelihood provided for them under government schemes. Everything cannot be provided by the government; otherwise it will increase their numbers. You are just encouraging increase of such a population.”

On Saturday, the counsel for BMC submitted a document by the assistant commissioner (planning) which disclosed the number of food packets being distributed by the civic authority, Ness Wadia Foundation, Ramkrishna Mission and others to the homeless in the city and distribution of napkins to 1,300 homeless women. The civic authority also submitted that a project aimed at resolving the concerns of homeless persons and reliefs sought by the petitioner would be provided through it.

The court, while appreciating the initiatives by the authorities, also asked the state and civic authority to decide on making use of public toilets free as some homeless and beggars cannot afford to pay the amount.

Additional government pleader for the state informed the bench that various steps had been taken during the pandemic to provide free meals to the homeless through Shiv Bhojanalay initiative where free food was being distributed.

After hearing the submissions, the bench pulled up the petitioner for not providing sufficient data with regards to the homeless in the city and state. The court then expressed satisfaction at the initiatives taken by the state and BMC and said, “We are of the considered opinion that the state and the corporation are taking steps in the right directions for food, water, napkins etc for homeless within the limits of their capacity and no direction is required at this stage from this court for augmenting the distribution.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

People love this daughter’s post on how her dad is helping her mom before exams

Elephant’s happy reaction while exploring a water pipe makes for a cute video

Chef bakes exquisite cake that looks like a bouquet of flowers. Watch

Video of a ‘cat pack with purrfect table manners’ is too cute to handle
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP