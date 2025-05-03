Pune student held for obscene texts, calls to minister

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old student from Pune has been arrested for sending inappropriate text messages and making repeated phone calls to a woman BJP minister. The Maharashtra Cyber Police arrested Amol Kale and charged him under Section 78 (stalking) and Section 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, 2000. (Shutterstock)

Kale was arrested on a complaint filed by BJP officer bearer, Nikhil Bhamre, who had approached the Maharashtra cyber police two days ago. Police traced the caller to Bhosari in Pune. The local police finally picked up Kale, who hails from Beed district. He was taken into custody on Thursday, brought to Mumbai, and been remanded to police custody till Friday.

Police said Kale had allegedly been stalking the minister for the last few days, by making repeated phone calls and sending her offensive messages, said a police officer.

Kale has confessed to making the calls and police have also found the messages he allegedly sent the minister in his mobile phone. Police are yet to figure out why Kale was harassing and stalking the minister, said the officer.