Mumbai: Passengers travelling on the new Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train may soon get to savour traditional Maharashtrian delicacies, including puran poli and zunka bhakar. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will be adding the popular Maharashtrian dishes to the menu of the train that was launched on November 1, officials said.

Puran poli is among the first dishes being considered for inclusion. (Adobe Stock)

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Since the train originates from Bengaluru, its existing menu gives preference to south Indian dishes. Breakfast options currently include upma, medu vada, and idli with chutney and sambar. Due to the limited regional options for Marathi-speaking passengers travelling from Mumbai, IRCTC has decided to explore Maharashtrian delicacies for the menu.

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“We are trying to include local cuisine in the menu. We are working on finding cloud kitchens and restaurants that can prepare quality dishes that meet the standards for serving passengers on the Vande Bharat Sleeper train,” said an IRCTC official.

Puran poli is among the first dishes being considered for inclusion, followed by zunka bhakar. “The Vande Bharat Sleeper train connects two big cities, so there is a need to provide cuisine that passengers can relish. We asked the rail authorities to serve these Maharashtrian dishes of good quality,” said Nandkumar Deshmukh, president, Federation of Suburban Railway Passengers Association.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said they have already listed poha to be served on the train and are assessing challenges related to keeping the delicacy fresh, packaging it, maintaining the appropriate temperature during the journey and ensuring large-scale supply. IRCTC is also exploring whether other traditional Maharashtrian dishes can be added to the menu at a later date. The agency will submit a proposal to the Railway Board for final clearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said they have already listed poha to be served on the train and are assessing challenges related to keeping the delicacy fresh, packaging it, maintaining the appropriate temperature during the journey and ensuring large-scale supply. IRCTC is also exploring whether other traditional Maharashtrian dishes can be added to the menu at a later date. The agency will submit a proposal to the Railway Board for final clearance. {{/usCountry}}