For Amruta Khanvilkar, Gudi Padwa has always been more than just a cultural celebration. Growing up in a Maharashtrian household, the festival was never confined to rituals alone. "Gudi Padwa has always felt like a true reset for me, both emotionally and spiritually. It marks a fresh start, and even today, I see it as a beautiful reminder to begin again with gratitude and intention." Gudi Padwa Special | Amruta Khanvilkar: My mothers puran poli is what makes the festival special

Much of that connection stems from childhood memories. "The fragrance of fresh flowers, neem, and jaggery, and the excitement of seeing the Gudi being raised, it all felt magical. There was a certain innocence and joy in those moments that I still carry with me."

Despite a demanding work schedule, Amruta makes a conscious effort to stay rooted in the essence of the day. "Even if I'm shooting, I make sure I connect with that energy, it grounds me," she explains, adding, "I do have a little bit of the traditional neem-jaggery mixture, because that symbolism of accepting life in all its flavours is very close to my heart."

Food plays a significant role in the celebrations, and for her, it's more of a nostalgia. "Puran poli, without a doubt, is my absolute favourite and instantly takes me back to childhood," says Amruta. Her mother's cooking carries the deepest emotional value. "If I had to pick one dish that holds memories, it would be puran poli made by my mother. The taste of it is one thing that is simply irreplaceable."

Even when work takes her away from home, she finds ways to recreate the spirit of the festival. "It could be something as simple as wearing something traditional, saying a prayer, or just taking a quiet moment to acknowledge the day," she says. "And of course, I always connect with my family—even a video call makes it feel complete. For me, it's never about the scale, it's always about the emotion."

In the midst of a fast-paced life, Gudi Padwa helps her stay grounded and connected to her roots. "They remind me of who I am beyond my work. That grounding is very important, it keeps me centred and connected to my values."

At a time when celebrations are becoming increasingly fast and digital, she believes the essence of such traditions should not be lost. "The idea of coming together as a family and celebrating with intention, that's something I feel should never change," she reflects, adding, "Those slow, meaningful moments, decorating the house, preparing food together, sharing stories, are what truly matter."