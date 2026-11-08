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Private banks misusing CSR funds in order to attract fixed deposits, alleges MSCB

MSCB administrator Vidyadhar Anaskar has sought an independent probe, alleging private lenders are offering assistance to get deposits from public institutions.

Updated on: Nov 8, 2026, 09:13:33 IST
By Surendra P Gangan
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Amid shrinking fixed deposits in cooperative banks, the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB)—the state’s apex cooperative bank—has written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), alleging that private lenders are using CSR funds to offer local self-government bodies inducements to attract fixed deposits.

A Marathwada zilla parishad allegedly withdrew ₹80 crore from a district cooperative bank after receiving CSR assistance from a private lender. (Unsplash)
A Marathwada zilla parishad allegedly withdrew ₹80 crore from a district cooperative bank after receiving CSR assistance from a private lender. (Unsplash)

These allegedly unethical banking practices, which have created an “uneven playing field”, have been flagged in a letter written by MSC Bank administrator Vidyadhar Anaskar, to the RBI governor on November 2. Anaskar has also sought an independent investigation into the matter.

Also read: With retail inflation at 5.5%, RBI's stance vindicated

Private banks allegedly offer equipment and vehicles to local bodies

In his letter, Anaskar has alleged that some private sector banks are using their CSR funds to gift zilla parishads, municipal corporations and other local bodies, as well as government and semi-government agencies, air-conditioners, office equipment, vehicles, computers, furniture and financial assistance. The apparent objective, he alleged, is to secure large deposits from these institutions in return.

A political leader linked to the cooperative banking sector in Marathwada claimed similar inducements were being offered to government agencies, including municipal corporations. In several instances, political leaders heading these bodies were allegedly the beneficiaries of such facilities.

Also read: RBI raises repo rate by 25 points in first hike in four years, loan EMIs may rise

Private bank allegedly bears 45 crore advertising expenses to secure deposits

Another instance of such a quid pro quo, a leading private bank allegedly secured deposits from a state-owned agency at higher interest rates while bearing the advertisement expenses of 45 crore for the government agency. “Following complaints to the RBI, the banking regulator made it mandatory for banks to announce their bulk deposit interest rates every morning,” the leader said.

Anaskar, in his letter to the RBI, has questioned the legality of such CSR spending. “Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the CSR Policy Rules, 2014, do not permit activities undertaken primarily to secure marketing benefits. The legality of such expenditure needs careful examination, and genuine social welfare activities must be distinguished from spending intended to obtain business advantages,” his letter said.

Also read: RBI’s new bulk FD rules kick in from October 1: What changes for depositors

It further warned that if personal benefits, commissions or kickbacks were offered to those responsible for taking deposit-related decisions, the matter could attract action under the law.

Citing the growing competition in the banking sector, Anaskar said the State Bank of India’s annual expenditure on business acquisition and development increased to 6,493 crore in 2025-26 from 4,106 crore in 2021-22. “This reflects the intensity of competition in the banking sector and the resulting disadvantage faced by smaller banks,” his letter states.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surendra P Gangan

Surendra P. Gangan is an Associate Editor with the Mumbai Edition of the Hindustan Times, covering politics, social and economic issues, and Maharashtra affairs. With more than three decades of experience in journalism, he has reported extensively on Maharashtra’s political landscape, its evolving power equations and the issues that shape public life in the state. A firm believer in the value of ground reporting, he enjoyes pursuing stories that generate conversation and make an impact beyond the newsroom. Outside journalism, he was university-level cricketer during his college days and remains an amateur swimmer and an enthusiastic trekker.

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