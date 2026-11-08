Private banks misusing CSR funds in order to attract fixed deposits, alleges MSCB

Amid shrinking fixed deposits in cooperative banks, the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB)—the state’s apex cooperative bank—has written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), alleging that private lenders are using CSR funds to offer local self-government bodies inducements to attract fixed deposits.

A Marathwada zilla parishad allegedly withdrew ₹80 crore from a district cooperative bank after receiving CSR assistance from a private lender. (Unsplash)

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These allegedly unethical banking practices, which have created an “uneven playing field”, have been flagged in a letter written by MSC Bank administrator Vidyadhar Anaskar, to the RBI governor on November 2. Anaskar has also sought an independent investigation into the matter.

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Private banks allegedly offer equipment and vehicles to local bodies

In his letter, Anaskar has alleged that some private sector banks are using their CSR funds to gift zilla parishads, municipal corporations and other local bodies, as well as government and semi-government agencies, air-conditioners, office equipment, vehicles, computers, furniture and financial assistance. The apparent objective, he alleged, is to secure large deposits from these institutions in return.

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{{^usCountry}} The letter is based on reports received by the apex cooperative bank, which says district cooperative banks are among the worst-hit. “In a recent instance, a zilla parishad in a Marathwada district suddenly withdrew ₹80 crore from the district cooperative bank. When the bank sought an explanation, zilla parishad officials said they had received CSR assistance from a leading private bank for the anganwadis run by them. Air-conditioners and vehicles were gifted by the private bank to secure deposits,” the letter states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The letter is based on reports received by the apex cooperative bank, which says district cooperative banks are among the worst-hit. “In a recent instance, a zilla parishad in a Marathwada district suddenly withdrew ₹80 crore from the district cooperative bank. When the bank sought an explanation, zilla parishad officials said they had received CSR assistance from a leading private bank for the anganwadis run by them. Air-conditioners and vehicles were gifted by the private bank to secure deposits,” the letter states. {{/usCountry}}

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A political leader linked to the cooperative banking sector in Marathwada claimed similar inducements were being offered to government agencies, including municipal corporations. In several instances, political leaders heading these bodies were allegedly the beneficiaries of such facilities.

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Private bank allegedly bears ₹ 45 crore advertising expenses to secure deposits

Another instance of such a quid pro quo, a leading private bank allegedly secured deposits from a state-owned agency at higher interest rates while bearing the advertisement expenses of ₹45 crore for the government agency. “Following complaints to the RBI, the banking regulator made it mandatory for banks to announce their bulk deposit interest rates every morning,” the leader said.

Anaskar, in his letter to the RBI, has questioned the legality of such CSR spending. “Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the CSR Policy Rules, 2014, do not permit activities undertaken primarily to secure marketing benefits. The legality of such expenditure needs careful examination, and genuine social welfare activities must be distinguished from spending intended to obtain business advantages,” his letter said.

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It further warned that if personal benefits, commissions or kickbacks were offered to those responsible for taking deposit-related decisions, the matter could attract action under the law.

Citing the growing competition in the banking sector, Anaskar said the State Bank of India’s annual expenditure on business acquisition and development increased to ₹6,493 crore in 2025-26 from ₹4,106 crore in 2021-22. “This reflects the intensity of competition in the banking sector and the resulting disadvantage faced by smaller banks,” his letter states.