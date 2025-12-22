Pune: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Maharashtra government has decided to systematically use Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to strengthen and upgrade public healthcare services across the state. The move is part of the Public Health department’s long-term roadmap - Healthcare Access Vision: By 2029 - which aims to ensure affordable, accessible and quality healthcare, especially for tribal, remote and marginalised populations. Maharashtra to tap CSR funds to strengthen public healthcare

A senior official, on request of anonymity, said on Sunday that the decision comes at a time when the state’s public health system is grappling with multiple challenges. Nearly 70% of planned infrastructure upgrades in the state remain incomplete. Several public health facilities suffer from poor building standards, shortage of medical equipment and inadequate human resources. Besides, high out-of-pocket expenditure continues to limit access to secondary and tertiary care, particularly in areas where public health facilities are either distant or insufficient.

Under the new policy, CSR funds will be channelled to bridge critical gaps in infrastructure, equipment, technology and service delivery. This includes upgrading hospitals and primary health centres, procuring modern diagnostic and treatment equipment, strengthening laboratories, and introducing digital solutions for better monitoring and delivery of health programmes.

Moreover, several government health facilities that are not energy-efficient and remain vulnerable to climate-related risks, with inadequate water supply, waste management systems and backup arrangements during disasters. In addition, frequent stock-outs of essential medicines at primary health centres and rural hospitals - caused by weak logistics, poor forecasting and fragmented procurement - have forced patients to rely on private pharmacies, increasing their financial burden, the official said.

The department also acknowledged systemic issues such as manual tracking of health programmes, fragmented reporting across districts and lack of real-time data on fund utilisation and drug availability. The CSR policy seeks to address these gaps by supporting integrated digital platforms, supply-chain reforms and data-driven decision-making.

As part of the rollout, directors and deputy directors have been instructed to constitute committees to scrutinise and approve CSR proposals. The Public Health department has written to all district health officers and civil surgeons, asking them to submit need-based proposals aligned with the state’s healthcare priorities. These may include infrastructure development, procurement of equipment, technological upgrades and initiatives to improve service quality.

The department has also developed a dedicated CSR portal, which will act as a single-window platform for corporates, enabling transparency, project tracking and better coordination between donors and implementing agencies. “A meeting regarding the same was held last week and the portal will soon be made operational,’ said the official.

Public Health minister Prakash Abitkar said the initiative is aimed at strengthening public healthcare without increasing the financial burden on patients. “By systematically using CSR funds, we will modernise health infrastructure, improve service delivery and ensure that quality healthcare reaches tribal, remote and marginalised communities. We urge corporate houses to actively partner with the state in building a resilient and inclusive public healthcare system,” he said.

As per officials with structured CSR participation, Maharashtra can accelerate progress towards health targets, introduce innovative solutions and build a more resilient health system capable of responding to emerging public health threats by 2029. Corporates can contact the Public Health Departments CSR cell on 022 22717539/+91 7020438881 or Email Id: csr.mahahealth@gmail.com