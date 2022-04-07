RAF jawan arrested for killing 3-yr-old daughter in fit of rage in Kharghar

Kharghar police in Navi Mumbai have arrested a 39-year-old Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawan for killing his three-year-old daughter in a fit of rage after a domestic quarrel with his wife on Wednesday.

The accused first banged the girl’s head on the floor, then punched her on her stomach, tied her in a cloth and dumped her in a heap of debris.

According to Kharghar police, the accused, identified as Parshuram Tipanna, a resident of Papdicha Pada in Taloja village, stayed with his second wife, Bhagyashree (34), and their three-year-old daughter, Meenakshi.

On Wednesday morning, a few locals found a body of a girl wrapped in a lungi and dumped in a heap of debris in a ground near Taloja Lake. She was rushed to Panvel sub-district hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. On getting the information, Kharghar police reached the spot and did panchnama.

“While trying to identify the deceased girl, we got information that she was the daughter of a RAF Jawan residing at Chaitanya Society in Papdicha Pada. After reaching there, we found a man in the uniform of RAF fleeing the society on seeing us. We followed him and nabbed him. Initially, he denied knowing anything about the death of the child and later revealed that he had killed her,” a police officer from Kharghar police station said.

The accused revealed that he was drunk on Tuesday night and had a fight with his wife during which he assaulted his wife and in a fit of rage banged the head of the daughter several times on the floor and then punched her stomach. After he realised that she had probably died as there was no movement, he wrapped and dumped her in the wee hours of Wednesday. “The wife was there when he killed their daughter. She was afraid of her husband and also too shocked to act and inform the police. The accused thought that the body would not be found inside the debris,” Kharghar police inspector, Vimal Bidave, said.

He has been arrested under Sections of 302 (Murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC. The post-mortem report of the child confirmed death due to head injury with multiple internal injuries in a case as assault.

