RaGa’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ ends in Maharashtra, to enter MP next

Mumbai: The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi completed its journey in Maharashtra after 14 days. On Sunday, it covered five districts and a distance of 382 kilometres.

Maharashtra was the sixth state from where the Yatra passed.

Now, it will take a two-day halt as Gandhi is visiting Gujarat to campaign for the state Assembly elections scheduled on December 1 and 5. On Monday, he will campaign in the assembly constituencies of Surat and Rajkot.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ would resume its journey in Madhya Pradesh on November 23.

On Sunday, the Yatra started at 6 am and concluded at Jalgaon Jamod in Buldhana district which is close to the Madhya Pradesh border.

In the morning session, actor Amol Palekar joined the Yatra and walked along with Gandhi. In the afternoon, Gandhi addressed a tribal women’s convention and told them how their rights as owners of forests is being snatched by the BJP-led central government.

A light show was organised at Nimkhed where the Yatra concluded its journey in the state. In his concluding address, the Congress leader said that he would never forget the experience in Maharashtra. “I have got a lot to learn in 14 days from Maharashtra. The information shared by the people is very important to me and I will never forget the experience here,” Gandhi said, expressing his gratitude.

Earlier in the day, senior leader Jairam Ramesh reacted to the controversy stirred over Gandhi’s allegation against Hindutva ideologue, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as Veer Savarkar.

“The issue is now over for us. The day the BJP and RSS stop telling lies about our leaders, we will also stop speaking the truth about their leaders,” said Ramesh in a press conference.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was at the centre of controversy when Gandhi alleged that Savarkar was writing clemency petitions to come out of Cellular Jail at Andamans and also helped the British government against the freedom struggle in the pre-Independence period.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

The Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, is scheduled to cover a total distance of 3,570 kilometres. It will end in Kashmir next year.