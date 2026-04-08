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Railway firing: Victim's wife opposes fresh mental health evaluation of accused

Railway firing: Victim's wife opposes fresh mental health evaluation of accused

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 10:03 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The widow of a victim in the 2023 railway firing incident on Wednesday urged the sessions court to revoke its order directing fresh mental health evaluation for the accused former RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary.

Railway firing: Victim's wife opposes fresh mental health evaluation of accused

The intervention application, filed through advocates Karim Pathan, Fazal and Shehzad Pathan, said the accused was "weaponizing the judicial process" to stall the trial which is in an advanced stage.

Choudhary is accused of shooting dead his senior colleague, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena, and three Muslim passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra on July 31, 2023.

Citing a prior medical report, Umesa Khatoon, wife of victim Asgar Shaikh, claimed that the accused's "mental fitness was already conclusively determined".

The District Mental Health Review Board, Thane, had conducted a comprehensive mental health assessment of the accused and concluded that he was mentally stable and fit to stand a trial. Hence, a fresh assessment was not warranted, the application said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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