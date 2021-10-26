Railways issued 2.5 million season tickets for Mumbai local train travel since August 11

The railways has issued nearly 2.5 million monthly railway season tickets as local train services opened for fully vaccinated commuters. From August 11 to October 25, the Central Railway issued 1,730,000 monthly season passes, whereas Western Railway issued 815,310 season tickets. The local train services opened for fully vaccinated commuters from August 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the state government on Tuesday made it mandatory for all government employees and people from essential services to have completed two doses for train commute. “Even those working in essential services and the government employees need to be fully vaccinated to travel in local trains,” the notification issued by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte reads. Until now there was no condition of two doses for these two categories.

Both the zonal railways have witnessed an increase in the number of passengers purchasing season tickets. Nearly six lakh monthly season tickets were issued by the Central Railway in September and 7 lakh in October. Similarly, on the Western Railway, nearly 3 lakh tickets were issued in October, while 2 lakh tickets were issued in September. “More people are getting fully vaccinated, which is why we have seen an increase in the issuance of monthly season tickets,” said a senior CR official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The local train network has also witnessed an increase in the number of passengers travelling by trains. Owing to this and to avoid crowding inside the local trains and on suburban railway platforms, the railways on Monday announced to resume train services in their full capacity.

The CR will operate 1,774 services and WR 1,367 from Thursday, against the current operation of 1,702 and 1,304 services, respectively.