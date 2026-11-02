Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata among eight cities to get Railways’ doorstep parcel service

The Indian Railways plans to launch a parcel delivery service in eight cities including Mumbai. The service, which includes pick-up and drop-off as well, can be used via the ‘Rail Parcel’ app, which is currently still undergoing beta testing.

Customers can book parcels up to 15 days before the scheduled departure of a train. (HT Photo)

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The service will be launched in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune. Pick-up and drop-off services will be operated via private logistic partners.

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Railway sources said six categories of parcels will be delivered, both perishable and non-perishable. These include vegetables and fruits, electronic items, furniture, two-wheelers, machinery and tools, food and consumable products. “”People booking parcels will be offered two options – either railway station-to-railway station or door-to-door pick-up and delivery,” said a railway official.

“The service is not yet operational. The launch date will be communicated to the various railway divisions after the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) completes the testing of the app,” said a railway official.

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{{^usCountry}} Customers can book parcels up to 15 days before the scheduled departure of a train. Bookings will close a day before the train’s departure. The parcel pick-up schedule will be available on the app, said an official. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Customers can book parcels up to 15 days before the scheduled departure of a train. Bookings will close a day before the train’s departure. The parcel pick-up schedule will be available on the app, said an official. {{/usCountry}}

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The app will separately display railway transportation charges and the fees levied by private service providers. While railway freight charges will be determined by the railways, doorstep pick-up and delivery fees will depend on the private service providers. Refunds for booking cancellations will be determined by both the railway and private service provider.

“Booking of prohibited, explosive, inflammable or illegal items will not be permitted. In case of damage or theft during transportation by rail, the railway’s liability will be governed by the applicable rules,” said an official.