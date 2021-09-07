Rain lashes parts of Maharashtra; rivers near danger levels

Rainfall has lashed many Maharashtra districts, across Konkan, Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, over the past two days, resulting in many rivers reaching near warning levels and disrupting traffic on state highways.

The state administration has deployed two teams of NDRF in Chiplun and Mahad amid an orange alert for six districts and red for Palghar on Wednesday. Although no loss of lives has been reported in Konkan, Marathwada has registered 12 deaths due to rainfall in the past week.

All coastal districts, including Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg; districts such as Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Osmanabad in Marathwada, Buldhana, Amravati, Washim in Vidarbha; have reported heavy rainfall over the past two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given red alert for Palghar and orange for Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Dhule on Wednesday.

A total of 1,800 people from 478 families from villages in Murud, Mahad and Poladpur in Raigad have been shifted to safer places, said Padmashri Bainade, resident deputy collector, Raigad. “Sixty-six families from about seven hamlets have been living in shelters for the past more than six weeks after their shifting after the landslide in Taliye village in the last week of July,” she said.

Incessant rain lashed Chiplun, Khed, Dapoli in Ratnagiri over the past two days. The water level of rivers in Raigad and Ratnagiri has risen significantly, raising concerns when the experience of flooding in July is afresh. Villages in Chiplun were submerged on Wednesday, while a few villagers in Mahad have been shifted to safer places.

One company each of NDRF has been deployed in Mahad in Raigad and Chiplun in Ratangiri as precautionary measures. “Learning lessons from the delay in reaching affected areas in Konkan, during flooding in July, we have despatched NDRF teams for Raigad and Ratnagiri. We are watching the situation closely in Konkan and other parts of the state, but it’s well under control and no major incidents have been reported. In Marathwada, too, Beed, Nanded have reported good rainfall, but no major incident has been reported,” an official from the disaster management unit of the state government said.

Makrand Deshmukh, deputy collector, Konkan Division, said, “Murud in Raigad and Chiplun in Ratnagiri have received heavy rainfall, but none of the rivers in Konkan has crossed their warning of danger level. Murud has recorded 425mm rainfall in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, while parts of Konkan have been witnessing incessant rain throughout on Tuesday. No fatalities have been reported in Konkan,” he said.

Kundalika river in Raigad was flowing at 22.30m, nearing its danger level of 23.95m on Tuesday morning. Vashishti, Jagbudi, Ulhas rivers in Ratangiri and Raigad were way below their danger level, while Bavnadi, Shastri and Kajali rivers in Ratnagiri however had crossed either their warning or danger level till Tuesday evening. Godavari river in Nanded, Parbhani, Aurangabad has been flowing near its warning levels.

Twelve deaths have been registered in six districts of Marathwada since September 1 due to heavy rainfall. Highest, four deaths, are registered in Beed district. Crops on 222,036 hectares have damaged, owing to the rainfall in eight districts of Marathwada over last one week.

According to the statement issued by district collectorate, a few parts of Ratnagiri witnessed cloud burst-like rainfall recording 156 mm rainfall in 24 hours. Dapoli and Chiplun recorded highest 315 and 209mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till Tuesday evening. Many villages in Dapoli, Chiplun were submerged, while vehicular traffic on state highways in these tehsils was disrupted.

The downpour over the past few days has resulted in the improvement in the water stock in the state reservoirs. The water stock has gone up 64.06% in 3267 dams of all size. Total water stock in the reservoirs has reached 33,340 million cubic metres. However, the water stock is less than last year on same day when it was 79.33%. The reservoirs in Konkan are 84.26% full, followed by 73% in Pune. The dams in drought-prone Marathwada are still 48.94% full.